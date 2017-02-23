Women Attacked By Accused Kidnapper, Killer Anthony Palma Take Stand

Accused child killer Anthony Palma is in court Thursday. And he came face to face with three women who say he attacked them several years ago.

Anthony Palma remained stoic and silent as he was led into the courtroom for Thursday afternoon’s hearing. Also inside the courtroom, was the mother of 8-year-old Kirsten Hatfield, the child Palma is accused of kidnapping and killing back in 1997.

First on the stand was a Midwest City police officer who was assigned the unsolved Hatfield case back in 2014. He testified how they reexamined all the evidence. They even had some blood evidence retested for DNA that resulted in Palma being linked to the crime.

Then, three women took the stand including Palma's former landlord who was brutally attacked by Palma in Walters, Oklahoma back in 1982. Palma was convicted and sentenced to prison for that attack.

The landlord did not want to talk on camera but her son, Greg Hargrave, had this to say about Palma. “I witnessed him violate my mother.”

Also, one of the women claimed Palma drugged her and did strange things to her when she was only 17 years old.

Though Palma's defense team tried to keep these victim testimonies from being admissible in court, the judge sided with prosecutors and ruled they will be allowed during Palma's trial, which is set for October.