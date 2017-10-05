Who Are The Members Of Congress Receiving The Most NRA Funding

Sen. John McCain has received more money from the National Rifle Association (NRA) during his career than anyone in the Senate, according to a chart published by The New York Times.

Since 1989, the NRA has given the Arizona Republican $7,740,521, though the bulk of those donations came when he was the GOP presidential nominee in 2008, the report noted. The report's source was the Center for Responsive Politics.

Rep. French Hill, R-Arkansas, is the lawmaker in the House who has received the most from the NRA, totaling $1,089,477, the report said.

Other GOP senators who have received significant funding over the course of their careers from the NRA include Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Marco Rubio of Florida, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Rob Portman of Ohio, Todd Young of Indiana and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

The other House Republicans who top the NRA's funding list include Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado, David Young of Iowa, Mike Simpson of Idaho, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Don Young of Alaska, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania, Bruce Poliquin of Maine, Pete Sessions of Texas and Barbara Comstock of Virginia.

This comes after the Las Vegas shooting last Sunday that has left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded. The NRA's influence over Republicans in Congress has prevented lawmakers from passing tighter gun laws to reduce violence.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.