Your 2 Cents: Give Politics A Rest Until Victims Are Home

Within a few hours of the Las Vegas massacre, people were demanding stricter gun control. I understand their frustration, but can we at least get the victims back to their families before we make it political?

Here's what you had to say:

Michael first, "It sickens me to hear the American people bring politics or gun control into this horrendous act. Give America time to grieve."

George writes, "Talking about how we can't prevent this in the future is anything but disrespectful of the victims."

Susan from Enid, "People hating and condemning because of how they happen to be registered to vote? Our society is so sick with hatred…"

Lydia from Chickasha, "If someone like the shooter in Vegas plans and carries out his heinous plan to kill people like he did, no gun control law is going to stop him."

But Suzy in Midwest city asks, "Is it right to watch a person slaughter so many people on TV and not question why and how he had this much fire power? Sorry, it is the time."

Myrla in Enid agrees with Suzy, "How many innocent people have to get murdered before we do this?"

Finally, CJ in Guthrie had this to say after Hillary Clinton criticized Republicans over gun control, "The smoke barely cleared the air before she had to get political. Makes me so glad she didn't become POTUS. That kind of rhetoric at that moment was self-serving, distasteful and useless."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.

