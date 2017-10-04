Threat Against Norman HS Part Of National Hoax, Police Say

Police in Norman have an increased presence at both Norman High School and Norman North High School after a text threat was received Tuesday night.

Authorities confirmed that a threatening text was sent to a student, but officers said they do not deem the threat to be credible. Police said Norman North was specifically mentioned in the text.

Police have increased security at both schools as a precaution.

Around 11:30 a.m., Norman Police said that the threat was part of a national hoax. Here is their statement: