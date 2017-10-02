Trump Tweets 'Warmest Condolences' To Victims Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

President Trump issued a brief statement Monday morning in response to the shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 people injured.

Mr. Trump said that he was delivering his "warmest condolences and sympathies" to the victims.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

This marks the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Authorities have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, as the shooter who was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino after he went on a shooting rampage at a music festival across the street.

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted about the shooting.

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love... — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

...The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

The president's daughter, Ivanka, also tweeted in response to the attack.

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ?? #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

The First Lady, Melania, tweeted her prayers for those affected.

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

Mr. Trump is still scheduled to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

CBS News' Margaret Brennan contributed to this report.