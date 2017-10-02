Trump Tweets 'Warmest Condolences' To Victims Of Las Vegas Mass - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Tweets 'Warmest Condolences' To Victims Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

By CBS News

President Trump issued a brief statement Monday morning in response to the shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 people injured.

Mr. Trump said that he was delivering his "warmest condolences and sympathies" to the victims.

This marks the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Authorities have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, as the shooter who was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino after he went on a shooting rampage at a music festival across the street.

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted about the shooting. 

The president's daughter, Ivanka, also tweeted in response to the attack.

The First Lady, Melania, tweeted her prayers for those affected.

Mr. Trump is still scheduled to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

CBS News' Margaret Brennan contributed to this report.


