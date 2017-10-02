Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 10-2-17

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss Russell Westbrook's extension with the OKC Thunder, the Thunder's latest scrimmage, how the OSU played against Lubbock and how they'll do after the arrest of their former assistant coach, Lamont Evans.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss Russell Westbrook's extension with the OKC Thunder, the Thunder's latest scrimmage, how the OSU played against Lubbock and how they'll do after the arrest of their former assistant coach, Lamont Evans.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a sneak peek at the team's new roster. The tenth annual blue and white scrimmage tipped off at Edmond North Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a sneak peek at the team's new roster. The tenth annual blue and white scrimmage tipped off at Edmond North Sunday afternoon.More >>
One on one with Paul GeorgeMore >>
One on one with Paul GeorgeMore >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.