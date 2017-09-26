Several Lanes Closed On EB I-44 At May Due To Jackknifed Semi

Emergency crews are responding to a reported crash at I-44 and May in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says several lanes were closed on EB I-44 at May due to a jackknifed semi.

The accident occurred just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. OHP says EMSA treated a minor injury at the scene.

After about 15 minutes, the lanes were reopened.

At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the accident.

Stay with News 9 and New. s9.com for more as it becomes available.