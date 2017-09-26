Man Arrested In Yukon Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Arrested In Yukon Homicide

YUKON, Oklahoma -

A Yukon man was arrested in connection with a July homicide, police said.

Jeffrey Burton Harper, of Yukon, was arrested Monday on complaints of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. He was arrested in connection with the death of Brandon Schofield. 

Schofield was found dead on July 6 on his porch. The state medical examiner's officer determined Schofield's cause of death as heroin toxicity and hyperthermia. 

Investigators think Harper provided the heroin to Schofield and then dragged him outside while he went to work. Schofield was left on the porch in the summer sun for more than six hours without shade, food or water. 

Schofield was booked into the Canadian County jail.

