OKCPS School Board To Vote On Schools Named After Confederate Leaders

The school board for Oklahoma City Public Schools will vote on whether to rename three schools that are named after Confederate generals. 

That was the decision made in Monday night's meeting

The district originally planned to seek public input regarding the matter, but last night, as per the board's policy on school names, the board announced they would not be able to do that. 

The policy states, "In situations deemed unusual or appropriate, the board may take steps to rename a school/facility." 

Those schools are Lee, Stand Watie and Jackson.

The board will now consider action at their next scheduled board meeting next month.

Now, while the district won't be soliciting the public's input ahead of the vote, there's still a chance the public could have their voices heard.

Superintendent Aurora Lora said if the board votes to change the names, the district will collect public input on what those names should be.

The board will vote October 23.

