District Tables Community Engagement On Renaming OKC Elementary Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools will vote on the renaming three elementary schools named after Confederate leaders in a future meeting.

The district originally planned to collect community input on what to do about Jackson Enterprise, Lee and Stand Watie Elementary Schools. But in Monday’s meeting, that idea was tabled.

According to Superintendent Aura Lora, the board prefers to consider an action on renaming the schools based on the policy on school names which states, “In situations deemed unusual or appropriate, the board may take steps to rename a school/facility.”

Click here to read the full policy.

The board says it will consider the action at the next meeting scheduled for October 23.