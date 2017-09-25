North Korea Calls Trump Statement A 'Declaration Of War'

North Korea's top diplomat said President Trump's tweet that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.More >>
North Korea's top diplomat said President Trump's tweet that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.More >>
A 4-week-old baby is in DHS custody after being found over the weekend on the side of the Interstate 40, police said.More >>
A 4-week-old baby is in DHS custody after being found over the weekend on the side of the Interstate 40, police said.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!