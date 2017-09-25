North Korea Calls Trump Statement A 'Declaration Of War'

North Korea's top diplomat said President Trump's tweet that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.

"This is clearly a declaration of war," Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said through a translator in New York Monday. "... The U.N. charter stipulates individual member states' rights to self-defense. Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down the United States' strategic bombers even when they're not yet inside the airspace border of our country."

Ri referred to Mr. Trump's tweet Saturday night that said: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Ri said: "The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then."

North Korea has been trying to convince other governments to condemn Mr. Trump for vowing to "totally destroy" the country in his speech to the United Nations, CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy reports.

In a letter sent to foreign parliaments, North Korea called Mr. Trump's threat an "intolerable insult," North Korean state media reported, and the country's foreign minister had said Mr. Trump's words made North Korea's "rocket's visit to the U.S. mainland inevitable all the more."

It was not immediately clear which governments had been sent the letter, Tracy says, but it was part of what appeared to be a new approach of trying to turn Mr. Trump's threats to destroy North Korea against him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

