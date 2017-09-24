Crowds March In "Justice For Magdiel Sanchez" Rally

Crowds gathered in downtown Oklahoma City, Sunday to march and rally in the "Justice for Magdiel Sanchez" demonstration.

09/20/2017: Deaf Community Leaders React To Deadly OKCPD Shooting

The rally was held from 1-3 outside City Hall. According to event organizers, members from The Carnalismo National Brown Berets, the American Indian Movement Indian Territory Chapter, Black Lives Matter Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Association of the Deaf marched from City Hall to the Oklahoma City Police Department.