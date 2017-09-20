Deaf Community Leaders React To Deadly OKCPD Shooting

Neighbors claim they frantically tried to intervene before an Oklahoma City police officer shot a deaf man.

Magdiel Sanchez, 35, died on the front lawn of his southeast Oklahoma City home Tuesday night. Police say Sanchez was holding a 2 feet long metal pipe, described as having a leather loop for a person's wrist, when they arrived to his home around 8:15 p.m.

"Verbal commands were being given to this individual to drop the weapon and get on the ground," said Captain Bo Mathews.

Neighbors say Sanchez was deaf and used the pipe as a walking stick.

"Don't shoot," said a group of neighbors who claimed they tried to intervene before the shooting. "He can't hear you."

Oklahoma City Police say officers were following up on a hit-and-run near SE 57th and Shields when they encountered Sanchez. The suspect's truck had been spotted by witnesses at Sanchez's home but police confirmed he was not the suspect.

Police say Sgt. Christopher Barnes fired his gun and Lt. Matthew Lindsey deployed his taser. Sgt. Barnes is on paid leave pending the investigation. Neither were wearing body cameras, due to the limited availability in the department.

"I don't know why this situation so quickly escalated," JR Reininger, Oklahoma Association of the Deaf treasurer said through an ASL interpreter. "There were two police officers and one deaf man with one metal rod."

Reininger believes most first responders lack the training to deal with the disability.

"Why didn't they use another option rather than going to deadly force?" questioned Reininger.

Capt. Mathews did offer a possible explanation but can't speak specifically to the officer's mindset.

"When you have a weapon out," Capt. Mathews said, "you can get what they call tunnel vision, or you can lock into just the person that has the weapon, but they very well could not have heard everyone yelling."

Reininger also offered theories that could've contributed to Sanchez's possible confusion in the situation.

"Most of the time, when you meet a police officer, they take out a flashlight and put it in your face."

Reininger explained how that would affect him and the rest of the deaf community.

"At that point, I can’t see. I'm deaf and I have to use my eyes to communicate and to even just access the world around me."

The captain says officers do receive some training in dealing with people who have disabilities. Officers are educated on "Shoot, Don't Shoot" scenarios, but he said it's impossible to anticipate every situation an officer could encounter while on the job.

Reininger says he and the Oklahoma Association of Deaf (OAD) are willing to partner with law enforcement to address the challenges.

" We need to think about how we approach people with invisible disabilities," he said.

OAD's President Renee' Sites issued a statement following the incident: