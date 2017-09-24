OKCPD Search For Suspect In Deadly SW OKC Auto-Ped

Oklahoma City police are searching for the driver of a truck they say hit and killed a pedestrian in southwest OKC, Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene near SW 59th & Penn just around 11:00 p.m. Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a newer model blue truck, with no tag. No other suspect information was released.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

