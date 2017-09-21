OK State, Ohio State Reach Trademark Agreement

Good news for Oklahoma State fans. The Cowboys have reached an agreement with another football powerhouse over the use of their logo.

This deal wasn't unexpected but each time it comes up it does cause a few nervous jitters among fans.

Over the past 30 years, Oklahoma State and Ohio State have split up the country along with Oregon State for the use of the three letter OSU logo on clothing and apparel.

Earlier this year, both schools denied there was a conflict saying trademark law is always changing. But Ohio State University filed for the rights to use the logo exclusively, forcing Oklahoma State to counterfile for an extension.

The agreement this time around is a little different. In the past, OSU has had the rights in 17 states west of Iowa and Ohio State had 19 to the east. Now, both schools will be allowed to use the logo nationwide.

In a statement to NewsOK, an Oklahoma State spokesperson said, "We appreciate Ohio State's cooperative approach as we reached a long-term agreement that satisfies the needs of both universities," adding "This agreement will avoid any confusion for our fans and the public."