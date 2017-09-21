One Killed In Roll-Over Accident in SE Oklahoma Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Killed In Roll-Over Accident in SE Oklahoma Wednesday

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
Twenty-eight-year-old David Schimmel of Lookeba Oklahoma died Wednesday while driving eastbound on county road 1140 just two miles east of his home town. 

For unknown reasons Schimmel's car swerved off the left side of the roadway around 8 p.m. yesterday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Schimmel over corrected his mistake when attempting to bring his car back to the right side of the road. The car rolled over four times and ejected Schimmel from the drivers side door.

Troopers said Schimmel was dead when they arrived on the scene. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
