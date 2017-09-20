OKC Police Identify Man Fatally Shot By Officer

Oklahoma City police identified the man and the officer involved in Tuesday night's fatal officer-involved shooting.

Magdiel Sanchez, 35, was identified as the man fatally shot by eight-year veteran Sgt. Christopher Barnes, Oklahoma City police Capt. Bo Mathews said.

About 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a hit-and-run crash near SE 57 and Shields.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was described as a green pickup. One witness told officers they saw the vehicle leave the scene and go to 229 SE 57 Street.

Lt. Matthew Lindsey arrived at the scene first and confronted Sanchez on the porch. Sanchez, who has later confirmed as being deaf, was holding up a two-foot long metal pipe with a leather loop in his right hand, Mathews said.

Lindsey requested backup and Barnes arrived at the scene a short time later.

Both officers gave Sanchez verbal commands to drop the weapon and get on the ground. Lindsey deployed a Taser while Barnes fired his weapon at Sanchez when Sanchez walked toward them, Mathews said.

Medical attention was provided after the shooting but paramedics pronounced Sanchez dead at the scene.

Sanchez did not have a criminal history, Mathews said. The officers at the scene were not wearing body

Sanchez's father is thought to the driver of the vehicle, Mathews said.

Barnes has been placed on paid administrative leave.