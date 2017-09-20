OKC Police Identify Man Fatally Shot By Officer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Police Identify Man Fatally Shot By Officer

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police identified the man and the officer involved in Tuesday night's fatal officer-involved shooting.

Magdiel Sanchez, 35, was identified as the man fatally shot by eight-year veteran Sgt. Christopher Barnes, Oklahoma City police Capt. Bo Mathews said. 

About 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a hit-and-run crash near SE 57 and Shields.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was described as a green pickup. One witness told officers they saw the vehicle leave the scene and go to 229 SE 57 Street. 

Lt. Matthew Lindsey arrived at the scene first and confronted Sanchez on the porch. Sanchez, who has later confirmed as being deaf, was holding up a two-foot long metal pipe with a leather loop in his right hand, Mathews said. 

Lindsey requested backup and Barnes arrived at the scene a short time later.

Both officers gave Sanchez verbal commands to drop the weapon and get on the ground. Lindsey deployed a Taser while Barnes fired his weapon at Sanchez when Sanchez walked toward them, Mathews said.

Medical attention was provided after the shooting but paramedics pronounced Sanchez dead at the scene. 

Sanchez did not have a criminal history, Mathews said. The officers at the scene were not wearing body 

Sanchez's father is thought to the driver of the vehicle, Mathews said. 

Barnes has been placed on paid administrative leave. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.