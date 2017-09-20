One Dead In OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

An Oklahoma City police officer is on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting a man who was armed with a stick.

It happened Tuesday night near SE 57 and Stiles.

While police have not identified the man, police told News 9 he was a suspect in a hit-and-run crash they were investigating around the same time and in the same area.

A witness to the crash gave police a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Police located it and confronted the driver in the front lawn of a home.

Right now, News 9 knows he was armed with a stick when one officer deployed his Taser, while a second police officer fired his gun, killing the suspect.

Police confirmed several people witnessed the shooting. The witnesses said the suspect was deaf, but police have not confirmed that.

Police are expected to release the suspect's name Wednesday morning, along with the names of the two officers involved.