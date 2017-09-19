Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting In SE OKC

One suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

OKC Police say the suspect in an officer-involved shooting in SE Oklahoma City, died Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of SE 57th and Stiles around 8:20 p.m.

According to police, officers were working a hit-and-run crash in the area and located the suspect vehicle on SE 57th. Officers said they confronted the male suspect who had a stick.

Police said one officer deployed a taser and one officer shot a firearm. Police confirm the suspect died.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

Crews have shut down SE 57th at Shields and it may stay that way for some time.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.