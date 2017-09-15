9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 15-17)

It’s mid-September in Oklahoma, and you know what that means: it’s State Fair time!

This year’s Fair kicked off Thursday, and runs from Sept. 17 through Sept. 24. As usual, the fair will feature fun and games and FOOD! You can even stop by the News 9 booth and visit with some of your favorite on-air personalities

Both OSU and Tulsa are on the road this week, facing off against the Pitt Panthers and the Akron Zips, respectively. The Sooners, however, are back at home fresh off their thrilling victory over the Buckeyes in Columbus. This week the Tulane Green Wave is in town. The game kicks off at 5 p.m.

Whatever you choose to do this weekend, the weather should be warm, but cooperative for events both indoor and out.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Robin Thicke Live – Riverwind Casino, 1500 OK-9, Norman, OK – Doors open at 7 p.m.

8th Annual Stone River Music Festival – 343188 East 870 Rd., Chandler, OK – Shows start at 5:30 p.m.

Firefly Rooftop Concert Series – 1015 N. Broadway Ave., OKC – From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday:

90s Prom – The Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St., OKC – From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Eats on 8th - NW 8th Street and N. Harvey Avenue, OKC – From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Head on Hurd – 32 N. Broadway, Edmond, OK – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday:

Paddle Boarding on the Lake – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno, OKC – From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steve Miller Band – Lost Lakes Amphitheater, 3501 NE 10th St., OKC – Doors open at 6 p.m.

OKC Energy vs Tulsa Roughnecks – Taft Stadium, 2501 N. May, OKC – Doors open at 4 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.