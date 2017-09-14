Man Involved In Oklahoma Road Rage Incident Tells His Story

One man tells about his side of a dramatic road rage confrontation caught on camera in Pawnee County.

One man tells about his side of a dramatic road rage confrontation caught on camera in Pawnee County.

The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, was the one seen in the video armed with a shotgun.

“I was there to protect my family.” He said.

His brother was driving the pickup truck seen in the video.

Next to it were two bike riders.

“What you don't see in [the] video is all the motorcycles behind them.” He said.

He said about 12 bikers followed his brother for close to 14 miles.

“They kept going around his pickup pulling in front of him, slamming on the brakes.” He said.

According to him, the Pawnee County Sheriff's office has a copy of video from a different angle that proves his brother tried to get away from the bikers, but they wouldn't let up.



He said they were harassing his brother, yelling for him to pull over.



That's when his brother called him. He was close by so he headed that way.



“I heard my nieces and nephew and sister-in-law crying, and the sound of my brother's voice on the phone.” The man said.

There were four children inside his brother's truck.

The video shows his brother get out and punch one of the bikers.

Then a neighbor showed up with a knife. Deputies later arrested him.

He said the shotgun was just to scare the bikers away, he didn't mean any harm.

But he knows how it looks and wishes he'd left it in his truck.

He said, “It's humiliating because people in my community, a lot of people know me and I'm not a bad person.”

He eventually put the weapon away and went to help the biker in the ditch just like he went to help his family.

“I love my family with all my heart.” He said.

And when all was said and done, he said everyone apologized, shook hands and went on their way.

Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters said two wrongs don't make a right and people can't just take the law into their own hands.

Deputies arrested a neighbor who showed up with a knife and lifted his shirt to show his "Hell's Angels" tattoo.



The sheriff said they are still investigating and more arrests are possible.