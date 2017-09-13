Authorities Investigating Viral Oklahoma Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident escalates into an all out brawl in rural Oklahoma.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is now underway.

One driver, Paul Wiseley, 60, who can be seen wielding a knife in the video, has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon & robbery.

Investigators said they could not comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Video of the clash between a group of motorcyclists and armed motorist was posted to social media, Monday.

Camden, the biker seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans, says it happened while he and nearly a dozen street bikers from Stillwater were traveling through Maramec in Pawnee County, Sunday.

"I was on a small bike so i couldn't go very fast but i was at least going the speed limit and a truck pulled up on us," Camden said the incident escalated quickly," he slowed down enough to where we thought he might have been mad about something."

The video shows the driver of a pickup truck arguing with a biker after the driver allegedly cut the biker off.

Camden said the truck narrowly missed one of the bikes and nearly ran another off the road.

"He was telling us to pull over but we were scared," Camden says he'd seen videos of what could happen if they were to stop.

Camden says the driver of truck parked up the road fire a gunshot into the air causing everyone to stop.

The video shows that only intensified the situation.

A fight broke out. The driver could be seen shoving the biker, then repeatedly, punching the biker.

Several other trucks pull up and a man waving a knife ordered everyone to get back.

Camden says he wanted to intervene and help his friend who was still under attack and nearly unconscious; however, the driver armed with a knife allegedly attacked him.

"I'll cut your (expletive) throat. do you hear me ?," the man can be heard saying off camera.

Camden replies, "alright, calm down, we will go."

The video didn't stop there, other fights broke out within the group.

We were unable to identify and locate the truck driver involved in the fight. However, a woman who was passenger in the truck could be heard yelling at the bikers for allegedly endangering her the children in the car.

To watch the full video, click here.