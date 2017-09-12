Surveillance Photos Released From Shootout At NW OKC Convenience - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Surveillance Photos Released From Shootout At NW OKC Convenience Store

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to be involved in a shootout that injured an innocent bystander at a NW OKC convenience store, Monday afternoon.

It happened at the 7-Eleven located near NW 122nd Street and N. May Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the report, two male suspects were shooting at two other male suspects. During the exchange, a 72-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet. She was transported from the scene in stable condition.

Two of the suspects fled from the scene in a white Cadillac SUV. The other two are believed to have fled on foot.

If you recognize any of the suspects, or if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.