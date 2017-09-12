Surveillance Photos Released From Shootout At NW OKC Convenience Store

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to be involved in a shootout that injured an innocent bystander at a NW OKC convenience store, Monday afternoon.

It happened at the 7-Eleven located near NW 122nd Street and N. May Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the report, two male suspects were shooting at two other male suspects. During the exchange, a 72-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet. She was transported from the scene in stable condition.

Two of the suspects fled from the scene in a white Cadillac SUV. The other two are believed to have fled on foot.

If you recognize any of the suspects, or if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.