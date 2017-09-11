Police: Woman Struck By Stray Bullet After Shooting In NW OKC

Police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting, with an innocent bystander reportedly being struck by a stray bullet, in northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene at the 7-Eleven store located near NW 122nd Street and N. May Avenue. Authorities say the victim, a 72-year-old woman, was struck by a bullet after a drive-by shooting at the convenience store. She was transported from the scene in stable condition.

Little information is known about the suspects. So far, police only say they are looking for two male suspects in an SUV, with a possible third suspect fleeing the scene on foot.

This is a developing story.

