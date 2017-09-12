Oklahoma Senator Resigns Following Sexual Battery Charge

Sen. Bryce Marlatt has resigned his seat in the Oklahoma legislature amid allegations of sexual battery against an Uber driver.

The Senator was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a felony complaint of sexual battery, Tuesday morning, and quickly posted $5,000 to bond out.

Marlatt, R-Woodward, has been charged with for a groping incident involving an Uber driver back in late June.

Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz, R-Altus, issued the following statement regarding Marlatt's resignation:

We all must face the consequences of the decisions we make. Senator Bryce Marlatt made the right decision in resigning in light of the charges against him. I hope now he is able to focus completely on his family and the legal matter before him. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with Senator Marlatt, his family and friends, and all those involved in this matter. The Senate now will turn the page and move forward with the business of the state.

