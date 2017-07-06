Uber Driver Accuses State Senator Bryce Marlatt Of Lewd Acts

A female Uber driver reports to police she was assaulted by her passenger, and she alleges that man was Oklahoma State Senator Bryce Marlatt, R-Woodward.

The woman says her passenger grabbed her forcefully and kissed her neck while she was driving on the Lake Hefner Parkway last week. Police have not confirmed Marlatt is the suspect, but his attorney says the Senator has been contacted by Uber about the alleged assault.

