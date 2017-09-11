Stranded Metro Couple Set To Return Home After Irma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Stranded Metro Couple Set To Return Home After Irma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Those who were stranded by Irma are finally traveling back home. That includes a couple from Oklahoma City who rode out the storm while it was a Category 5 hurricane.

“I can’t even fathom the countless people on this island that are homeless now,” said Truss Robinson last week over the phone from St Maarten, where the airport has major damage.

Truss and his wife rode out Category 5 Irma in the ballroom of the resort where they were staying. Meanwhile, Truss’s father watched the storm coverage and felt helpless.

“You not being able to do anything, it's devastating,” says Jerry Robinson.

Robinson got in contact  with the U.S. Consulate to make them aware of his stranded son and daughter-in-law.

“It’s crazy, surreal that a U.S. citizen is left somewhere,” says Robinson.

Good news came this weekend when Truss and his wife were flown to the Dominican Republic. But their plane is scheduled to fly into Atlanta Monday, another city now feeling Irma's wrath.

Several flights out of Hartsfield International Airport has been canceled due to wind and rain.

“It's almost comical and I can find some humor in it, but I just want them home,” says Robinson.

