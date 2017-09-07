Metro Couple Stuck In St. Maarten After Hurricane Irma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Couple Stuck In St. Maarten After Hurricane Irma

A couple from the metro is stuck in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma.

A couple from the metro is stuck in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma. And they're being told it could be three to four weeks before they'll be able to leave.

Truss Robinson works at Tinker, and he and his wife went to St. Maarten on vacation. He said it’s been stressful, but he’s keeping busy.

“We’re shoring up windows, broken glass with plywood we have. We’re acquiring the tools and the supplies that we need from around the resort. And you know, where it’s safe to go and just generally trying to do what we can, while we can,” said Robinson.

Robinson said their hotel rooms are unsafe, so about 125 people are sleeping in a ballroom on beach chairs. There's no running water and only two bathrooms for everyone to share.

News 9 will check back with the Robinson’s Friday.

