Suspected Columbus, Ohio, High School Shooter Arrested

By CBS News
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Police in Columbus, Ohio, say a suspect was arrested following a report of a shooter at a high school.

Columbus police said on Twitter that the department's SWAT team made the arrest and seized a gun. No injuries were reported.

Police said they received the first call about the incident at 8:33 a.m. and the arrest was made at 8:58 a.m.

Police had warned people to stay away from the area near Columbus Scioto school Friday morning. School district spokesman Scott Varner told CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV the school was placed on lockdown as crews responded to the area.

The district said on Twitter that students and staff were safe and urged parents to not come to the school.

The district's website says Columbus Scioto "serves students challenged by emotional disturbances."

Authorities meet following a report of a shooter at Scioto High School in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 8, 2017. COLUMBUS POLICE

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

