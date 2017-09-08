Suspected Columbus, Ohio, High School Shooter Arrested

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Oklahoma City, Friday morning.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Oklahoma City, Friday morning.More >>
It's not a fake: This photo of the Eagle Creek wildfire in Oregon is going viral, and it's the real deal. Three golfers are seen finishing their round as a wildfire burns less than a mile away. More than 75 large fires are now burning in nine Western states. Jeff Michael reports.More >>
It's not a fake: This photo of the Eagle Creek wildfire in Oregon is going viral, and it's the real deal. Three golfers are seen finishing their round as a wildfire burns less than a mile away. More than 75 large fires are now burning in nine Western states. Jeff Michael reports.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!