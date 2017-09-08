Suspected Columbus, Ohio, High School Shooter Arrested

Police in Columbus, Ohio, say a suspect was arrested following a report of a shooter at a high school.

Columbus police said on Twitter that the department's SWAT team made the arrest and seized a gun. No injuries were reported.

Police said they received the first call about the incident at 8:33 a.m. and the arrest was made at 8:58 a.m.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police had warned people to stay away from the area near Columbus Scioto school Friday morning. School district spokesman Scott Varner told CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV the school was placed on lockdown as crews responded to the area.

The district said on Twitter that students and staff were safe and urged parents to not come to the school.

NEWS: Students and staff safe following incident this morning at Cols Scioto 6-12. Parents should not come to school. More details coming. — ColumbusCitySchools (@ColsCitySchools) September 8, 2017

The district's website says Columbus Scioto "serves students challenged by emotional disturbances."

