3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Northern Oklahoma

A 3.9 earthquake was recorded in Grant County, Thursday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake struck near Lamont, OK in the far northern region of the state at approximately 9:26 p.m. The earthquake's epicenter was about 21 miles north of Enid, and 83 miles north of Oklahoma City. The earthquake had a depth of 3 miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, damage is likely associated with earthquakes at magnitudes of 4.0 or greater.