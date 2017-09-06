Oklahoma Priest's Beatification To Be Broadcast Globally - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Priest's Beatification To Be Broadcast Globally

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Roman Catholic Church's beatification of an Oklahoma priest killed during a mission in Guatemala more than three decades ago will be broadcast live on the Global Catholic Network.

03/17/2017 :Oklahoma Priest's Step Toward Sainthood Set For September

The Rev. Stanley Rother is scheduled to be beatified during a Sept. 23 ceremony at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. A documentary on Rother's life and the ceremony will be broadcast on EWTN Global Catholic Network.

Rother was killed in 1981 during Guatemala's civil war after spending 13 years on a mission in that country.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City opened Rother's cause for beatification in 2007, at the request of his parishioners in Guatemala. Pope Francis put the American priest on the path to possible sainthood by declaring him a martyr in December.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.