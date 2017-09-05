Suspect, Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Murder-Suicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect, Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Murder-Suicide

WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

Police have identified the gunman and victim of a deadly murder-suicide in War Acres on Labor Day, as 33-year-old Artricia Gilmond, 33, and Chevis Melvin, 39, respectively.

Witnesses told police the two did have a relationship, and that an argument led up to the shooting. The shooting was witnessed by several family members.

Police did recover a gun. Bethany Police are handling the suicide portion of the investigation. 

It all started just after 5 p.m. Monday, when police were called to the Summer Place apartments near NW 36th Street and N. MacArthur Boulevard. Once on scene, police found Melvin dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police located Gilmond's vehicle a short time later in front of the Bethany fire station near N. Rockwell Avenue and NW 39th Street. Officers surrounded the car and used a drone to see if anyone was inside. That's when police found Gilmond dead in the car.

OSBI agents are assisting with this investigation.

