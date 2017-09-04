Warr Acres, OKC Police Surround Suspect Vehicle After Shooting

Warr Acres and Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a shooting Monday evening.

According to police, officers arrived to the scene at 5944 NW 35th Street just before 5:10 p.m. One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have set up a perimeter and have surrounded what they believe is the suspect’s vehicle near the Bethany Fire Department.

