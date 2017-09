One person is dead after he was shot repeatedly in August, Oklahoma City police reported Tuesday.

Martin Paz, 28, was shot shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 500 block of SW 62 Terrace .

Police said they found Paz found outside his home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paz was taken to a OU Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries on Aug. 29, according to a state medical examiner's office spokesman.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.