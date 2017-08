Oklahoma City Police are also looking for a suspect in a late-night shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a home near Southwest 62nd and Walker. A wife told police she and her husband heard a disturbance -- he went outside and was shot five times.

Officers said they saw the suspect run from the scene.

No word yet on the victim's condition.