Silver Alert For OKC Woman Still Active After Vehicle Found

A Silver Alert was issued for Mary Allen, 65, on Saturday. She was last seen about 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 2800 block of NW 16.

She is a black woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, light blue jeans and flat shoes with flowers on them.

Law officers said the vehicle associated with her was found outside Oklahoma City city limits, and they have not found her.

Police said Allen has emphysema and diabetes and is losing vision in her eyes.

Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.