Silver Alert For OKC Woman Still Active After Vehicle Found - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Silver Alert For OKC Woman Still Active After Vehicle Found

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman. The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Silver Alert for a missing Oklahoma City woman is still active after law officers found a vehicle associated with the woman.

A Silver Alert was issued for Mary Allen, 65, on Saturday. She was last seen about 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 2800 block of NW 16. 

She is a black woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, light blue jeans and flat shoes with flowers on them. 

Law officers said the vehicle associated with her was found outside Oklahoma City city limits, and they have not found her. 

Police said Allen has emphysema and diabetes and is losing vision in her eyes. 

Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.