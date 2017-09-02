OCPD Issues Silver Alert For Missing Woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OCPD Issues Silver Alert For Missing Woman

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman. The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman.

According to the report, Mary Ann Allen didn’t show up for her doctor’s appointment, scheduled for Wednesday, August 30.  Police said she was last seen in Norman by a family member.

Allen is described as a black female standing at 5’06” and weighing 170 pounds.

She drives a 2004 black Honda Accord with Oklahoma license number CHW441.

Police are concerned for Allen’s whereabouts because she has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have information on Allen’s location, call 911. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.