OCPD Issues Silver Alert For Missing Woman

The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman.

According to the report, Mary Ann Allen didn’t show up for her doctor’s appointment, scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. Police said she was last seen in Norman by a family member.

Allen is described as a black female standing at 5’06” and weighing 170 pounds.

She drives a 2004 black Honda Accord with Oklahoma license number CHW441.

Police are concerned for Allen’s whereabouts because she has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have information on Allen’s location, call 911.