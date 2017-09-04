5 Oklahoma Teenagers Join US Team In Olympic Hopes Regatta - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

5 Oklahoma Teenagers Join US Team In Olympic Hopes Regatta

Posted: Updated:
Five Olympic hopefuls are one step closer to achieving their athletic dreams in canoeing and kayaking. Five Olympic hopefuls are one step closer to achieving their athletic dreams in canoeing and kayaking.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Five Olympic hopefuls are one step closer to achieving their athletic dreams in canoeing and kayaking.

Between 15 and 16 years old, Augustus Cook, Colin McMullen, Nicole Anderson, Brice Anderson, and Camden Sexton are selected for team U.S.A. in the Olympic Hopes Regatta.

On Sunday, they take off to the Czech Republic to compete. They will join a 30-member U.S. team and race against the best paddlers in the world.

Brice Anderson, 16, is competing his second time at the Olympic Hopes Regatta. He said, “It’s to give the kids drive to go into the Olympics, keep going in a sport.”

Anderson is a canoer and was introduced to it over four years ago. He and his teammates practice six days a week, two hours a day. They’ve earned this honor.

“It’s an experience not many people get to have,” said Anderson. His goal is to get a medal this year. It’s a step toward his bigger plan. “I hope to make World’s after this. Then once I make World, I want to make the Olympics.”

The event is on September 15 through the 17 in Racice, Czech Republic.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.