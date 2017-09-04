5 Oklahoma Teenagers Join US Team In Olympic Hopes Regatta

Five Olympic hopefuls are one step closer to achieving their athletic dreams in canoeing and kayaking.

Between 15 and 16 years old, Augustus Cook, Colin McMullen, Nicole Anderson, Brice Anderson, and Camden Sexton are selected for team U.S.A. in the Olympic Hopes Regatta.

On Sunday, they take off to the Czech Republic to compete. They will join a 30-member U.S. team and race against the best paddlers in the world.

Brice Anderson, 16, is competing his second time at the Olympic Hopes Regatta. He said, “It’s to give the kids drive to go into the Olympics, keep going in a sport.”

Anderson is a canoer and was introduced to it over four years ago. He and his teammates practice six days a week, two hours a day. They’ve earned this honor.

“It’s an experience not many people get to have,” said Anderson. His goal is to get a medal this year. It’s a step toward his bigger plan. “I hope to make World’s after this. Then once I make World, I want to make the Olympics.”

The event is on September 15 through the 17 in Racice, Czech Republic.