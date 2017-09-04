Pet Owners See Benefits Of CBD Oil

More and more pet owners are seeing the benefits of CBD oil. CBD oil is made from the cannabis plant and usually prescribed by your veterinarian. Vets say when dosed properly, like the CBD oil people use, the animal will not get high.

Fred is a 12-year-old pug and service dog for his owner Johnathan Sexton who has epilepsy.

“You cannot forget pug love,” says Sexton. “The breath that’s called pug love and you just know that scent.”

Johnathan says that scent helps bring him back whenever he has a seizure.

“Whenever he’s there and starts licking the mouth and face and says ‘I love you, I love you, I love you’ so I smell that smell and hear him say ‘I love you’ I say that’s Fred and start coming back and start connecting the dots from there.”

But a couple months ago, Fred started feeling his age and wasn't eating and didn't have any energy.

“The vet said have you tried CBD with him?”

That's when he prescribed the CBD oil.

“I took him home and put four drops of CBD on a cracker. That week I could not get him to quit eating and he was a youthful pug,” explained Sexton.

Veterinarians say Cannabis oil can be used to treat a variety of conditions in pets including seizures, anxiety, and symptoms of cancer.

Johnathan says it certainly worked on Fred and may have saved both of their lives.

“If I would lose him I don’t want to think about it.”