Shooting Suspect Commits Suicide Outside Bethany Fire Station

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

 A shooting suspect committed suicide outside a Bethany fire station Monday evening.

According to Warr Acres Police Chief Roger Patty, this all started after officers responded to a reported shooting at the Summer Place Apartments on 5901 NW 34th, around 5:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim dead at the scene.

Chief Patty says, the suspect vehicle driven by a female was located by Bethany Police in front of the Bethany fire station on Rockwell. Police surrounded the vehicle and used a drone to see if the car was still occupied.

Chief Patty says the female suspect was inside the vehicle and took her own life.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.

At this time, police have not released the names of the suspect and the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
