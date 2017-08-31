Lakers Fined $500,000 For Tampering With Paul George

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.More >>
Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.More >>
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The University of Oklahoma has reversed its earlier decision to not allow permitted tailgating on Lindsey Street.More >>
The University of Oklahoma has reversed its earlier decision to not allow permitted tailgating on Lindsey Street.More >>