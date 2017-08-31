Lakers Fined $500,000 For Tampering With Paul George

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rules. The fine comes after Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka had impermissible contact with George’s agent Aaron Mintz while the star forward was under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers traded George to the Thunder this summer after holding talks with the Lakers and others. George has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent. The fine leaves the door open for Los Angeles to pursue George next summer.