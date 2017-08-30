OKC Contractor To Take Three Truckloads Of Supplies To South Texas

An Oklahoma City contractor and other volunteers plan to drive three tractor-trailer loads of much-needed supplies to one of his hometowns in south Texas.

An Oklahoma City contractor and other volunteers plan to drive three tractor-trailer loads of much-needed supplies to one of his hometowns in south Texas.

Shad Davidson grew up in Mustang, but lived in League City, Texas, for a year when he was in high school.

League City is 480 miles south of Oklahoma City, and has been battered by Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters.

On Facebook Monday night, Davidson posted about his plan to drive a small trailer down to League City with supplies.

“I put a small post on Facebook, just asking if they wanted to send stuff along the way. And I have never seen anything like this in my life,” he said. “It’s just an amazing testament to everyone in the area man.”

Davidson said he’s been inundated and humbled by massive donations of diapers, nonperishable baby food, dog and cat food, bottled water and animal crates.

He and other volunteers plan to drive three tractor-trailers full of supplies Friday to League City. He said they plan to leave around noon.

He said Texas authorities are coordinating with him to make sure the truckloads get to League City.

People can drop off supplies at five Oklahoma City locations:

Metro Ready Mix at 401 North Sara Rd. in Yukon

TRS—at 13300 SW 29th Street in Yukon

Wolseley Industrial at 3950 NW 3rd Street in Oklahoma City

Victory Family Church in Norman

Dob and Win Bingo at 1312 SE 44th Street in Oklahoma City

You can connect with him by going to “The Real Okie Hugs for Our League City Family” on Facebook.