Woman Recovering After SW OKC Home Invasion, Stabbing

Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.More >>
Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.More >>
The University of Oklahoma is offering counseling and other support to students who live in Houston.More >>
The University of Oklahoma is offering counseling and other support to students who live in Houston.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.