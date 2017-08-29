Woman Recovering After SW OKC Home Invasion, Stabbing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Recovering After SW OKC Home Invasion, Stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY -

First responders descended on a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon near SW 104th and Pennsylvania Avenue

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were overhead.

Investigators said a homeowner was in her garage with the door open. Shortly after 3 p.m., a man came into the garage and attacked the victim with what police said she called a very large knife.

Officers were originally told the suspect went into the home, and the tactical team responded. Neighbors watched them out their front doors.

“While all that was going on, lawn mowing crews in the neighborhood approached officers and said, ‘No I saw him run away from the house. He wasn’t inside. He ran out of the neighborhood,’” Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Spruill told News 9.

A short time later, Spruill said an off-duty officer saw a person matching the description and called for help.

“They noticed he had what appeared to be small knife wounds on his hands. So they detained that subject and began looking around and found evidence stashed in trash cans at a nearby grocery store,” said Spruill.

Police said a shirt and possible knife was found in the trash can at a Homeland in the area.

Police said the suspect has since been identified by two witnesses. 

Investigators added, only one person was detained in connection with this case.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or victim, and the motive is still unclear.

Police said the woman told investigators she knows the attacker.

