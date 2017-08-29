Suspect Arrested In Reported SW OKC Home Invasion

Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a reported home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police were called out to investigate just before 4 p.m. at a home in the area of SW 104th Street and S. Penn. Avenue.

A police SWAT team was called in after one of the reported victims told police she thought the suspect might be hiding out in the home. Police tell News 9 the suspect was actually found a few streets north of the scene.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.