Mayor: Houston Officer Dies After Being Trapped In Flooded Patrol Car

By Associated Press
HOUSTON, Texas -

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that 60-year-old Sgt. Steve Perez was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn't get himself out of his car.

