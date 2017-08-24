OU Smart Radar Team Deployed To Hurricane Harvey

A team of OU weather researchers is on its way to South Texas for Hurricane Harvey.

Members of OU’s SMART Radar team left the National Severe Storms Lab in Norman Thursday. OU Professor of Meteorology Michael Biggerstaff says one of their pieces of equipment will allow them to bring in date quicker than ever before.

“We’ll be coordinating with the Weather Service Radar in Corpus Christi, and we’ll probably be operating two to three times faster than they can operate, and cover the same amount of volume and space.”

Biggerstaff says Hurricane Harvey could dump as much as 30 inches or rain, and could cause a 300-year flood.