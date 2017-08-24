OKCPD Identifies SE OKC Murder Victim, Arrests One

Oklahoma City Police arrested a woman for the murder of a southeastern Oklahoma City man yesterday.

The victim, 43-year-old Terry Roberts, was found by police in his home near SE 15th and I-35 yesterday afternoon with trauma consistent with homicide.

8/23/17 Related Story: Detectives Investigate Death Of SE OKC Man As Suspicious

Police arrested Roberts sister-in-law, 27-year-old Brandy Norton, on a charge of first degree murder.