Detectives Investigate Death Of SEOKC Man As Suspicious - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Detectives Investigate Death Of SEOKC Man As Suspicious

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Southeast Oklahoma City man.

Police said the victim was found dead Wednesday morning inside a home in the 1100 block of Southeast 19th Terr.

Officers were called to the home around 7:45 a.m. Police have not released the victim’s identity but neighbors knew him as Terry. Neighbor Ricky Elizalde said his uncle noticed something unusual at the victim’s home.

“My uncle said he saw the door open,” said Elizalde. “He walks the neighborhood in the morning. He said that’s all he saw. It looked suspicious the way he seen it.”

Elizalde said the victim was always friendly. Elizalde said he didn’t know much about his personal life, only that he had a child.

Like other neighbors, Elizalde is alarmed police are investigating the death as a homicide.

“It’s a pretty tight-knit little neighborhood,” said Elizalde. ”Sad to see that. It’s real shocking. You don’t expect that, not in our neighborhood. You know?”

Detectives spent several hours at the home, carrying out evidence and looking for clues as to how the victim died. Police are also asking the public to come forward if they have information about the suspicious death.

“We are asking that if anybody has any information in this case to please contact the homicide tip line,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators do not have a suspect at this time and have not released information about how the victim died. Authorities have only said the body has signs of trauma consistent with a homicide. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for further investigation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.