Detectives Investigate Death Of SEOKC Man As Suspicious

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Southeast Oklahoma City man.

Police said the victim was found dead Wednesday morning inside a home in the 1100 block of Southeast 19th Terr.

Officers were called to the home around 7:45 a.m. Police have not released the victim’s identity but neighbors knew him as Terry. Neighbor Ricky Elizalde said his uncle noticed something unusual at the victim’s home.

“My uncle said he saw the door open,” said Elizalde. “He walks the neighborhood in the morning. He said that’s all he saw. It looked suspicious the way he seen it.”

Elizalde said the victim was always friendly. Elizalde said he didn’t know much about his personal life, only that he had a child.

Like other neighbors, Elizalde is alarmed police are investigating the death as a homicide.

“It’s a pretty tight-knit little neighborhood,” said Elizalde. ”Sad to see that. It’s real shocking. You don’t expect that, not in our neighborhood. You know?”

Detectives spent several hours at the home, carrying out evidence and looking for clues as to how the victim died. Police are also asking the public to come forward if they have information about the suspicious death.

“We are asking that if anybody has any information in this case to please contact the homicide tip line,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators do not have a suspect at this time and have not released information about how the victim died. Authorities have only said the body has signs of trauma consistent with a homicide. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for further investigation.