3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles Near Edmond

Edmond resident might have felt the rumble of a small earthquake, Wednesday afternoon.

The 3.3 magnitude temblor struck just after 1 p.m. Its epicenter was located 3.1 miles east northeast of Edmond, at a depth of just less than two miles.

So far, no damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.