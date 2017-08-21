Stolen Business Pickup Reportedly Used In Metro Car Burglaries - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Stolen Business Pickup Reportedly Used In Metro Car Burglaries

MOORE, Oklahoma -

Surveillance footage from Saturday evening at the Fastenal facility in southeast Oklahoma City shows a man crossing the street and into the parking lot. Shortly after, the stolen pickup barrels out onto Sooner Road. 

The district manager at Fastenal, Justin Ronck, said a few days later, the stolen vehicle showed up on camera again. This time, he said it was in a Moore neighborhood. 

The security system on Joshua Martz's home shows the driver breaking into his truck about 4:30 a.m. Monday in his driveway.

“It’s pretty violating,” he said.

Martz thinks the person had some sort of master key.

“He just walked up to my truck opened the door, sifted through some stuff and I guess he didn’t see anything he liked,” said Martz.

Another neighbor said they got hit too.

After watching Martz's surveillance video, Ronck said he firmly believes that is the truck a thief took from the southeast Oklahoma City location. 

Now the two are working together along with police to find those responsible and hopefully some peace of mind.

“Just to know that somebody else is off the streets that would do something like that,” Martz said about why he is motivated to achieve closure in the case.

At last check, Oklahoma City police said the stolen Fastenal truck had not been recovered. Moore police had not made any arrests related to the car break-ins.

Call police if you have any information. 

